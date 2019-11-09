|
|
Kim M. Burgio
September 18, 1956 - November 9, 2019
Liberty, NY
Kim M. Burgio of Liberty passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Kim was born on September 18, 1956, in Liberty to Myrtle Daubek and the late Robert J. Smith. She was 63.
Kim worked as a Receptionist/Dental Assistant for Dr. Olsen of Liberty, NY for many years. In her free time, Kim enjoyed being creative by quilting, being out in her garden, and picking up a camera. She loved nature, bird watching, being by the water, and spending time by the ocean. You could sometimes find her relaxing, watching a sci-fi movie, or out soaking up the sun. Above all else, her family was most important to her and her grandchildren held a special place in her heart. Kim was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.
Kim is survived by her devoted husband, Bob Burgio, whom she married on December 2, 1978; her children, Jaime Burgio-D'Agata, husband Steven and Michael Burgio, wife Rebecca; her grandchildren: Dia and Amelia D'Agata and Olivia and Logan Burgio; her brother, Robert Smith; her sisters: Connie VanValkenburg, Kay Smith, and Shirley Kester; several beloved nieces and nephews; as well as her best friend, Barbara Hamlin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Kim's name can be made to the National Audubon Society, www.audubon.org/how-to-help.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate Kim's life.
Arrangements are under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, for further information call 845-292-7160 or visit www.colonialramsaysfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019