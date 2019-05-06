|
Kim Sheree Green-Thompson
January 21, 1960 - April 27, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Kim Sheree' Green-Thompson of Newburgh, NY passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at home. She was 59. Born in Beacon, NY on January 21, 1960, the daughter of the late Thomas E. Green and Grace Oliver Green.
She leaves behind her husband, Jeffery E. Thompson of Newburgh; seven children, Lateek C. Thompson, La-Asia K. Baldwin (Dorian), LaKeem L. Thompson, Asurue L. Thompson, Kara Kadeshaj Thompson, Asirpel L. Thompson, Dylika L. Thompson; grandchildren, Lakeem L. Thompson, Na'ila Baldwin, Aamirah Thompson, Dahnajay Thompson, Salah Thompson, Jameer Thompson, Jadah Thompson, Sophia Rivera, Kamil Rivera, Asurue Thompson Jr.
In addition to her parents, Kim is predeceased by her son, U-Sunda L. Thompson, grandson, Ihssan K. Baldwin and brother, Richard D. Green.
Mrs. Thompson will repose 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Mt. Carmel COCDOC, 1524 Route 300, Newburgh, NY. Funeral service at 6 p.m. at the church. Elder Dr. Thermond E. Herring will officiate.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 6 to May 7, 2019