Kim Torelli-Pierre
August 2, 1953 - July 9, 2019
Poughkeepsie, NY - Formerly of Newburgh, NY
Kim Torelli-Pierre, 65, entered into rest on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Kim was born in Newburgh to the late Eugene and Elizabeth (Page) Torelli and married Loutte Pierre, who survives at home.
Kim was a 1973 graduate of Newburgh Free Academy. She worked at West Point for many years and went on to work for OCFS Highland Residential Center from which she retired after 30 years of dedicated employment. She enjoyed volunteering her time helping numerous organizations as well as family members and friends. Kim was energetic, always smiling, loved to travel and loved to dance. She was the life of every party she graced with her presence. She was generous, extremely charitable without ever having to be asked and never expected or wanted anything in return. You would almost always find her in red, her favorite color. Kim touched the lives of everyone who knew her and she will forever be in our hearts.
In addition to her husband Loutte, she is survived by her children, Donnell (Melissa) Parson of Hopewell Junction, NY and Franklin (Ms) Dancy Jr. of Poughkeepsie, NY; adopted son Richardson Pierre of Poughkeepsie, NY; stepdaughter Elena Pierre of Lorain, OH; Goddaughters: Carlita (John) Nonnon of Poughkeepsie, NY, and Michelle Stone of Poughkeepsie, NY; siblings: Ramon Torelli of Albany, NY, Sonya (Anthony) Bryant of Beacon, NY, Ondrea (Ralph) Reid of Lymon, SC, Tamra (Floyd) Johnson of Newburgh, NY, Lisa (Matt) Acker of Scottsdale, AZ, Gilda (Kenneth) Ramcharan, of Orlando, FL, Gianna Robinson of San Diego, CA, Giovanni (Dewingya) Torelli of Newburgh, NY, and Gilolvia Torelli of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren: Terrance (Jenay), Tiara, Torrence, Ethan and Evan Gordineer, and Amari Messiah and Sire Oson Dancy; great-grandchildren: Terrance, Dominic, Mason and Kaleyo Parson; aunt: Lillian Washington of Baltimore, MD., and nieces and nephews: Marco Torelli Jr., Ramona Castle, Ramon Torelli Jr., Charise Owens, Michael Lindsley, Tara Kennedy, Tarius Williamson, Lynee Kelley, Tashon Williamson, K'asha Torelli, Krista Murray, Tamara Reid, and Cambria Johnson. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by a brother, Marco Torelli and a sister, Gia Torelli.
Her family would like to thank all who sent condolences and offered support during this difficult time. Kim was well loved and had a heart of gold. She will be truly missed.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. and service starting at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17 at Crossroads Assembly of God, D'Alfonso Rd., Newburgh, with burial following in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newburgh. To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 13 to July 14, 2019