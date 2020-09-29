1/1
Kimberly Ann DeWitt
1962 - 2020
April 26, 1962 - September 26, 2020
Wallkill, NY
Kimberly Ann DeWitt of Wallkill, NY, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020, in Wallkill. She was 58. The daughter of the late Andrew Joseph and Patricia Ann Greene Defossey, she was born April 26, 1962 in Bronx, NY.
Kimberly worked as a teacher's aide for the Wallkill Central School District.
Survivors include her husband, Samuel Ernest Jr. at home; daughter, Kambrianna Norton of Shandaken, NY; son, Samuel Ernest DeWitt III of Charlotte, NC; granddaughter, Lana Jane DeWitt of Charlotte, NC.
Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Andrew John Defossey.
A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 11a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Thomas Felton Community Park, 11 Patura Rd., Modena, NY 112548.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the National Parkinson Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Arrangements were made by Wallkill Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences please visit wallkillfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Celebration of Life
11:00 - 04:00 PM
Thomas Felton Community Park
