|
|
Kiona Enlow
March 4, 1987 - June 30, 2019
Middletown, NY
Kiona Enlow, a long-time area resident passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at her home. She was 32 years old. Kiona was born on March 4, 1987 in Valhalla, NY.
A lover of the outdoors, Kiona enjoyed mountainous hikes on the Appalachian trail and ice caves. She loved swimming, cliff diving and kayaking on the area lakes and rivers.
A family statement reads: "Kiona was never without a book in her hand. She had a kind heart, the heart of a poet. My daughter has found peace and is finally free…..she will be forever in our hearts."
Survivors include her beloved Mother; Jan M. Davis, Brother; Raymond Carrier, Aunts and Uncles; Susan and John Smith, Kim and Jim Dunmire as well as Nora and Yosh Pawelczak. Kiona is further survived by her many Cousins and Friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 4-7pm at the Martinez-Morse Funeral Home, 33 Railroad Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. A brief service will be held at 6:30pm. Cremation will be held privately at the Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kiona's name may be made to the at www.stjude.com/give.
Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service- Proudly serving Warwick and the surrounding communities. For directions or to leave a condolence please call 845-977-6127 or visit www.zmmemorials.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 2 to July 3, 2019