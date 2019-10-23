|
Kirk McQuiston
October 31, 1939 - October 18, 2019
Wesley Chapel FL, formerly of Newburgh, NY
Kirk McQuiston, 79, entered into rest on Friday, October 18, 2019. Kirk was the son of the late John and Mary (Kirk) McQuiston, born in Cornwall, NY.
Kirk was a graduate of Newburgh Free Academy and served the City of Newburgh as a Fireman for over 22 years. After Kirk's retirement, he and his wife Charlotte (Welling) McQuiston moved to Wesley Chapel, FL, where he then worked as a dispatcher for the Tampa Bay Times Newspaper, formerly known as the St. Petersburg Times Newspaper, for 21 ½ years. Kirk will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Kirk is survived by his wife Charlotte of Wesley Chapel, FL; sons Charles "Chuck" McQuiston of Pine Bush, NY and Timothy McQuiston of Fallon, NV; sister Gale (David) Fry of Palo Alto, CA; one greatgrandchild; and several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents Kirk was predeceased by two sons, John G. McQuiston and Brian M. McQuiston.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, October 25 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh, with a firematic service at 7 p.m. Family and friends are invited to the funeral home once again on Saturday, October 26 at 10 a.m., for a processional at 10:30 a.m. leading to the burial and graveside service at 11 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor.
