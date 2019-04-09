|
Kristen R. Gerace
March 25, 1978 - April 6, 2019
Middletown, NY
Kristen Ruth Gerace, a lifelong resident of the area, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla. She was 41. The daughter of Nancy Giannino Forster and Steven W. Garry , she was born on March 25, 1978 in Middletown, NY.
Kristen graduated from Valley Central High School in 1996. After graduation she attended the Fashion Institute of New York City. Her love of fashion and her artistic talents were well known by all of those who knew her or worked with her. Kristen was an avid NY Yankee fan. She loved nature and all that this beautiful world encompasses.
As a mother of three children, Kristen loved them with all her heart. They were her life's masterpiece and finest creations. Survivors include her children, Mason Gerace, Madison Gerace, and Avery Jane Barnum, her little "mini me", her mother, Nancy Forster and her husband, Dean of Walker Valley, her father, Steven Garry and his wife, Deborah of Middletown, brothers, Michael Garry, and Mathew Forster, sister, Keri Forster and her husband, Paul Bernabe III, step-brothers, Daniel and Michael Lynch, grandmother, Eleanor Garry of Middletown, step grandmother, Josephine Salva of Ocala, FL. Kristen is further survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins and is predeceased by her grandparents, Frank W. Giannino, Ruth Giannino, and Bill Garry.
To all of her devoted friends, we thank you for all your love and support.
A Celebration of Kristen's life will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc., 1525 Burlingham Rd., Pine Bush, NY. Mass of Resurrection will be offered on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's RC Church in Bullville.
Arrangements entrusted to the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc. To leave an online condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019