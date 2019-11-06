Home

Kristin Alette Nielsen Obituary
Kristin Alette Nielsen
April 10, 1970 - October 28, 2019
Liberty, NY
Kristin Alette Nielsen of Liberty, NY passed away October 28, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center.
She was the daughter of John and Darlene Nielsen of Hurleyville, born on April 10, 1970.
She was a graduate of Tri-Valley Central School and Sullivan County Community College. She earned her wings after complications from surgery and suffering with MS for 25 years.
Survivors include her significant other, Tim Dole; her brother, Erik Nielsen his wife, Shelley, nephew, Ian and niece, Jillian; her sister, Tracy Bagley, her husband, Joseph, nephews, Devon and Brett.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Neversink Fire Department EMS, 7486 State RT 55, Neversink, NY 12765.
Services were held privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
