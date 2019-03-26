|
|
Kristine A. Zeh
January 15, 1968 - March 19, 2019
Wurtsboro, NY
Kristine Ann Zeh of Wurtsboro, a former area waitress and lifelong resident the area, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at her home in Wurtsboro surrounded by her family. The daughter of the late Douglas Hussner and Hazel Moshier, she was born January 15, 1968 in Middletown.
She is survived by her spouse, Emmett C. Latimer of Yankee Lake; two children, John K. Hussner Zeh (Sierra) and Maria D. Zeh (Frankie); a grandson, Frankie John Joseph Dolson Zeh; her grandmother, Helen Curcio Zeh of Wurtsboro; two sisters, Rochelle Walke (Donald) of Pensacola, FL, and Jacquelyn Hussner of Liberty; two brothers, Jayson Hussner and Timothy Hussner of Liberty; several aunts, including Helen de Prado (Raymond), and uncles, nieces and cousins; and many dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Kayla R. Hall.
Her funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, March 28 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 180 Sullivan Street in Wurtsboro. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Wurtsboro.
Arrangements under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019