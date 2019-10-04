|
|
Kristofer Felippe Napolitano
October 10, 1976 - October 2, 2019
Middletown, NY
Kristofer F. Napolitano, a lifetime Middletown resident, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center. He was 42.
The son of Mario and Darlene Sontag Napolitano, Kris was born in Middletown on October 10, 1976. He attended Middletown schools and worked as an electrician for NAP Electric in Middletown. Kris enjoyed fishing and playing video games. He was very tech savvy and loved to take things apart and put them back together again. He liked to work on cars as well as everything electrical. He had a kind heart, liked to talk to people and truly loved his parents and his son and daughter.
In addition to his loving parents, Mario and Darlene; Kris is survived by his son, Juliano Napolitano and daughter, Raeanne Napolitano, all of Middletown as well as a large extended family.
Kris was predeceased by his sister, Marisa Lynn Napolitano and an infant son, Kristofer James Napolitano and an uncle Gary Sontag.
Following family services, cremation was private.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc., 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. A Memorial Service will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Friday October 11th at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019