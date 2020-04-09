|
Kristy Lynn Morgan
March 15, 1979 - April 7, 2020
Modena, NY
It is with great sadness that the family of Kristy Lynn Morgan announces her sudden passing on Tuesday April 7, 2020 at 41 years young. Kristy resided in Modena, New York at the time of passing. She will be lovingly remembered by her parents, George and Susan Morgan, her sisters, Wendy (Gene) and Jolene, and her nieces, Shayna, Marlaina, Savannah, and Jaida. Kristy will also be forever remembered by her extended family and friends.
Those who had the pleasure of knowing Kristy would say she was kind, vibrant, and beautiful inside and out. She had the sweetest soul and could light up a room instantly with her smile. She had a special place in her heart for animals of all kind and loved the outdoors. Kristy enjoyed spending her free time biking, riding ATVs, hiking, and playing cards. Kristy left her family and friends with so many beautiful memories and will be deeply missed everyday.
If you wish to make a memorial contribution, the family respectfully requests that donations be made in Kristy's honor to the ASPCA (aspca.org) or Humane Society of the United States (humanesociety.org).
Services will be private. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020