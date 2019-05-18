Home

Joseph N Garlick Funeral Home
388 Broadway
Monticello, NY 12701
(845) 794-7474
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, May 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Joseph N Garlick Funeral Home
388 Broadway
Monticello, NY 12701
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, May 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Joseph N Garlick Funeral Home
388 Broadway
Monticello, NY 12701
Krystle Kanaan
December 25, 1985 - May 14, 2019
Monticello, NY
Krystle Kanaan of Monticello, NY passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at home. She was 33. The daughter of Sami Kanaan and Dorene Rubin Kanaan, Krystle was born on December 25, 1985 in Bayonne, NJ.
Survivors include her beloved parents, Dorene Kanaan and Sami Kanaan; son, Sahmir Moore; significant other, Pernell Moore and his son, Pernell Jr.; sister, Dena Kanaan; nephew, De'narrion Kanaan; best friend, Barbara Hillard; as well as many close friends whom she considered family.
Krystle was pre-deceased by her grandmother, Beverly Rubin and her aunt, Patricia Ann Herrera.
A memorial gathering will take place from 5 to 6 p.m on Thursday, May 23 at the Joseph N. Garlick Funeral Home, 388 Broadway, Monticello, NY 12701. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph N. Garlick Funeral Home - Monticello; to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.josephngarlickfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 18 to May 20, 2019
