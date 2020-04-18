|
|
Kurt K. Schneider Sr.
January 26, 1937 - April 5, 2020
Otisville, NY
Kurt K. Schneider Sr. entered into rest at the Valley View Nursing Home on Sunday, April 5, 2020. He was 83 years-old.
He is the son of the late Karl and Louise (Renner) Schneider.
Kurt was a graduate of Middletown High School and proudly served in the Armed Services as a Marine. He worked and retired at the Middletown Psychiatric Center as an Electrician.
Kurt was involved in many groups/organizations such as Scout Master of the Greenville Boy Scout Troop 58 that his son Kurt Jr. was part of, the Wawayanda Volunteer Fire Department, Middletown Veterans Firemen's Association, Middletown Elks Club and the Otisville Lions Club to name a few.
Kurt was a man of few words but loved his family, especially his granddaughter Kaitlyn and grandson Eric. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to family and friends.
He leaves behind his son, Kurt Jr. and his wife, Donna at home; his granddaughter, Kaitlyn of Pine Bush, NY and his grandson, Eric Schneider at home. He is also survived by his brothers, Walter and wife, Colleen Schneider, and Rudy Schneider; his sisters, Helen Coates and Louise and husband, Carmen Perna, as well as nieces and nephews.
Kurt was predeceased by his loving wife of 54 years, Cleta (Hayes) Schneider.
Due to the current health regulations a memorial service will be held at a future date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wawayanda Volunteer Fire Department.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020