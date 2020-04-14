Home

POWERED BY

Services
William M Gagan Funeral Home Inc
1525 Burlingham Rd
Pine Bush, NY 12566
(845) 744-6008
Resources
More Obituaries for Kurt Grimm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kurt W. Grimm


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kurt W. Grimm Obituary
Kurt W. Grimm
March 10, 1938 - April 13, 2020
Pine Bush, NY
Kurt W. Grimm a retired Technical-Sergeant for the New York State Troopers and longtime resident of the area passed away on Monday April 13, 2020 at The Valley View Center for Rehabilitation in Goshen. He was 82.
The son of the late Eugene Grimm and Emma Schwartz Grimm, he was born on March 10, 1938 in Manhattan. A Veteran of the US Army, Kurt served his country from 1961-1963.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Lois at home, son, Kurt W. Grimm II and his wife Veronica of Chester, daughter, Cheryl Grimm of Pine Bush; four grandchildren, Katarina Gray and her husband Evan, Kurt W. Grimm III, Kyle Grimm, and Derek Grimm; brother, Carl Grimm of Rochester, nephews, Steve Grimm, Eric Grimm, John Repke, and Charles Haines; nieces, Diane Haines, Karen Corrado, Joan Repke, Maria Repke, Sharon Repke, and Heidi Powell.
Kurt is predeceased by his brother, William Grimm and sister, Maria Repke.
Due to the strict guidelines regarding the current health crisis, there will be no visitation. Graveside services will be private and at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. To leave an online condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kurt's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -