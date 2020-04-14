|
Kurt W. Grimm
March 10, 1938 - April 13, 2020
Pine Bush, NY
Kurt W. Grimm a retired Technical-Sergeant for the New York State Troopers and longtime resident of the area passed away on Monday April 13, 2020 at The Valley View Center for Rehabilitation in Goshen. He was 82.
The son of the late Eugene Grimm and Emma Schwartz Grimm, he was born on March 10, 1938 in Manhattan. A Veteran of the US Army, Kurt served his country from 1961-1963.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Lois at home, son, Kurt W. Grimm II and his wife Veronica of Chester, daughter, Cheryl Grimm of Pine Bush; four grandchildren, Katarina Gray and her husband Evan, Kurt W. Grimm III, Kyle Grimm, and Derek Grimm; brother, Carl Grimm of Rochester, nephews, Steve Grimm, Eric Grimm, John Repke, and Charles Haines; nieces, Diane Haines, Karen Corrado, Joan Repke, Maria Repke, Sharon Repke, and Heidi Powell.
Kurt is predeceased by his brother, William Grimm and sister, Maria Repke.
Due to the strict guidelines regarding the current health crisis, there will be no visitation. Graveside services will be private and at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. To leave an online condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020