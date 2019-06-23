|
Kurt Wohltjen
October 16, 1951 - June 19, 2019
Liberty, NY
Kurt Wohltjen, age 67, passed quietly on January 18, 2019 while living in Duncan, SC. He was born Harold Kurt Wohltjen on October 16, 1951 to Harold and Elaine Wohltjen in Liberty, NY. Everyone knew him as Kurt. He married Debbie Fix in Liberty on June 19, 1976 and was her loving and devoted husband and partner for over 42 years.
Kurt was an athlete in school, played the clarinet and saxophone, and served as Student Council President. He was an avid golfer all his life and even caddied as a teen. Kurt graduated from Liberty Central High School in Liberty, NY in 1969. He served three years in the U.S. Army and was proud to be an American. It was never too late to finish your formal education. So, Kurt stopped working and, at age 40, received his Bachelor's Degree in Construction Management from Boise State University.
Kurt played hard but also worked hard. He enjoyed his career in the construction industry, having worked on all types of projects in Oregon, Washington, Mississippi, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New York, Tennessee, Idaho, South Carolina and Georgia, as well as overseas in Colombia, Oman, the Philippines and Mongolia. Kurt retired in 2013 to play more golf.
Kurt was a leader among men and friend to all. He was a truly likable and extremely personable guy who was fun to be around. The golf stories are legendary. Besides golf, Kurt enjoyed cooking, beer, sports, history, westerns and tropical vacations. He will be fondly remembered for being a NY Yankees fan, wearing wild Hawaiian shirts on the golf course, cooking fabulous Sauerbraten, and popping a beer on #1.
Surviving are Kurt's wife, Debbie Wohltjen; in-laws: Bob and Honey Fix, Bobby and Sheila Fix, Betty Jane and Stewart Stevens; four nephews, and aunts, uncles and cousins. Kurt was predeceased by his parents, Harold Wohltjen and Elaine Normandin; brother, Robert Wohltjen, and aunts and uncles.
Family and friends will continue to enjoy sharing their stories about Kurt, and there are so many. Kurt never minded being the brunt of a good joke. He was a great man, husband and friend and lived a very full, rewarding, exciting and interesting life. Kurt is now at peace and playing even more golf.
A joint memorial 'Celebration of Lives' for Kurt and his Father-in-law Bob Fix will be held on June 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Harris Funeral Home, West Street at Buckley, Liberty, NY, followed by a reception at the Elks Lodge, 21 John Street, Liberty, NY. The family looks forward to seeing you and hearing your funny stories as we all celebrate the lives of two great men.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home West Street at Buckley, Liberty, NY. 845-292-0001 or 845-439-5200 www.Harris-FH.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 23 to June 25, 2019