Quigley Bros Funeral Home Inc
337 Hudson St
Cornwall on Hudson, NY 12520
(845) 534-9424
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Quigley Bros Funeral Home Inc
337 Hudson St
Cornwall on Hudson, NY 12520
Kyle M. Keegan


1995 - 2019
Kyle M. Keegan Obituary
Kyle M. Keegan
December 28, 1995 - August 2, 2019
Gallatin, TN - Formerly of Woodridge, NY
Kyle M. Keegan, son of Charles and Veronica Hogencamp, passed away unexpectedly on August 2, 2019.
In addition to his parents, Kyle is survived by a brother: Michael Hogencamp; as well as a sister: Hailee Hogencamp; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Kyle was predeceased by his maternal grandparents: Michael and Mary Keegan; and an Uncle: Mike Branch who meant the world to Kyle.
Kyle lived life as he wanted, never letting anything or anyone get in his way or get him down. He had a heart of gold and would help anyone he could. Kyle's family and friends meant everything to him. Kyle was taken away too early in life but is now free to soar. He may be gone but never forgotten.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 17th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY.
Memorial Contributions in Kyle's memory made be made to www.gofundme.com/f/kyle-keegan-memorial-fund
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019
