|
|
Lana D. Gesmundo
March 13, 1944 - June 25, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Lana D. Gesmundo, 74, a lifelong resident of Newburgh, entered into rest on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. The daughter of the late Francis A. and Laurette (Evans) MacWilliams, she was born in Newburgh on March 13, 1944. She attended both Newburgh Free Academy and The Krissler Business School. A gifted athlete, she was a member of Osiris Country Club from 1974 to 2015.
Lana was a dedicated loving wife, sister, aunt, neighbor and friend. With her warm, inviting smile and personality she always bestowed selfless compassion and generosity to all. Her beautiful smile and sparkling eyes will be deeply missed. She loved her home and living at Orange Lake. The world was a better place with Lana in it and we will forever miss her to the depths of our hearts and souls.
Her husband Michael said, "I've lost my life's companion, a life linked with my own. You're still mine to remember, a husband proud to own!"
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 52 years, Michael J. Gesmundo; her sisters Carol Garrison of Wallkill and Rhea Penoyer of Annapolis, MD, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 1-6 p.m. on Monday, July 1 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Prayer Service will follow at 6 p.m.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 27 to June 28, 2019