Lance S. Diehl
November 12, 1955 - October 22, 2019
Wallkill, NY
Lance Steven Diehl, 63, of Wallkill, NY and Naples, FL, died unexpectedly Tuesday, October 22, 2019. He was born November 12, 1955, in Weehawken, NJ. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughter, Jillian; son, Jason; brother, Randy Diehl (wife, Jody); sister, Lisa Cordner (husband, Kent); sister, Abigail Diehl; nephew, Shawn Cordner; niece, Kayla Diaz (husband, Jay); nephew, Joseph Stinton; niece, Corinne Stinton; nephew, Zachary Diehl; and nephew, Ryan Diehl. Lance also leaves behind his beloved aunt, Joan Postorino (husband, Joseph); many cousins, and a great-nephew and great-niece.
He was predeceased by his parents, Roland and Elizabeth Diehl, and his brother, Jeffrey Diehl.
Lance spent 30 years in the nursing field as an RN, and also coached various basketball, baseball, and soccer teams. He was an avid golfer and an active member of his parish at Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Naples, FL.
Private services will be held by the family at a later date.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019