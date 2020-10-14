Laron L. Staples

March 7, 1974 - October 9, 2020

New Windsor, NY

Laron L. Staples, 46 of New Windsor, NY, a man who touched the lives of many, transitioned from labor to reward on October 9, 2020.

Laron was born March 7, 1974, in Newburgh, NY to Debra Ann Staples. He attended Newburgh Schools, was a 1993 graduate of Newburgh Free Academy, and received a degree in Business Management from Ridley Lowell in Poughkeepsie, NY.

Soon after high school, Laron met the love of his life, Kareema M. Lindsay and the two were married September 13, 2003. From this union two children, Josiah Laron Staples and Keyera Mozell Staples were born. Laron loved his wife and children more than anything, and would do everything in his power to make sure his family was happy. Laron was employed by Amtrak for many years, where he developed many great friendships and bonds with his colleagues. He had a very strong spiritual life that began at Soul Saving Station COGIC where he served alongside the pastor, (Pastor Richard L. Bryant) as his adjutant. Together they fostered an awesome father/son dynamic and life-long bond. In more recent years, he became a devoted member of Breath of New Life Ministries, Newburgh, NY under the leadership of Pastor Jeff Odom where he was the first appointed Deacon, a member of the Security Ministry, one of the best chef's in the Kitchen Ministry and he also served as the Chief Adjutant for the NYNE Diocese Jurisdiction. It was Laron's pleasure to take care of people and he always greeted you with a big smile and a warm hug.

Laron's family lives far and near but they were always very close to his heart. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Kareema Staples; son, Josiah Staples; daughter, Keyera Staples; mother, Debra Ann Staples; in-laws, Angie and Kenneth Cummings; brothers, Herman T. Johnson, Chevese O. Johnson (La-Tonya) and Lewis C. Gayle; four sisters, Oneisha L. Staples (Jessica), Daineshia S. Staples, Ashley A. Staples, and Shayna Rocourt, a host of nieces and nephews who affectionately referred to him as "Uncle"; aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous other family and friends who became family to him.

He was predeceased by his grandparents, Vernon and Gladys Rhoden-Staples, as well as his nephew, Cherod T. Gayle.

Mr. Staples will have a Walk-Through 9:00-11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020 at The Cathedral at the House ORIM, 127-131 Broadway, Newburgh, NY. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at the church. (Face Mask and Social Distancing REQUIRED). Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.



