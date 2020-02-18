|
Larry F. Gove
February 23, 1939 - February 17, 2020
Goshen, NY
Larry F. Gove, passed away at home on Monday, February 17, 2020 with his loving family by his side.
Son of the late Harry and the late Virginia Gove was born February 23, 1939 in Goshen, NY. He was raised in Warwick, NY. He resided in Goshen, NY with his wife of 55 years, Lorraine Jankowski.
Larry proudly served in the Navy U.S. Fremont APA-44. He worked 30 plus years as a stationary Engineer at Horton Memorial Hospital in Middletown, NY. He also worked for the Goshen Central School District for 30 years as a bus driver. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the VFW post 2064 Maybrook, NY and Honorary Member of Dikeman E & H Co. Goshen, NY. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, reading, being in his second home in Long Lake, NY, but his biggest enjoyment was his family. His wife, children and grandchildren were his world and made him the happiest. He was a true family man.
He is survived by his wife, Lorraine; his son, Timothy; daughter, Kelly and husband Bryan Kantner; daughter, Colleen and husband John Becz; son, Christopher; daughter, Lorri and significant other Adam; son, David and fiance Lydia; grandchildren: Amanda and husband Michael Westridge, John and wife Kerri Gove, Josephine and husband Anthony Gonzalez, Ashley Rivera, Jacob Kantner; great grandchildren: Reagan Gove and Autumn Westridge; brother, Robert Gove and family.
He was predeceased by his parents Harry and Virginia Gove; brother John (Jack) Gove; and son John Gove.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Larry's name to a .
Visitation will take place on from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 20th at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 south Church St., Goshen, NY 10924. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 21st at St John the Evangelist RC Church, 71 Murray Ave., Goshen, NY 10924.
