Larry Giuliani
July 5, 1937 - July 9, 2020
Warwick, NY
Larry Giuliani of Warwick, NY passed away July 9, 2020 after surviving a long illness with his loving family by his side. He celebrated his 83rd birthday with Deborah, his loving wife of 44 years, his three children and seven grandchildren just four days prior.
Born in Bronx, NY on July 5, 1937, he was the son of the late Filomena (Sette) and Franco Giuliani and grew up in "The Real Little Italy" as he referred to his neighborhood.
Larry held senior banking positions with several institutions during his career, including Assistant Vice-President of Operations for Citibank in New York City during his 30+ years with the bank.
He was an active parishioner at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, where he served as elder as well as having been the president and treasurer of the church council through the years. Larry was also active in his children's activities, coaching and umpiring baseball. He attended many of his grandchildren's activities as well. He was a die-hard Yankee and Jets fan, and had fond memories of his trip to Miami for the Jets one and only Super Bowl victory.
He enjoyed playing poker and his weekly breakfast with many of his close friends. He could always tell a joke and truly enjoyed the company of his friends and family.
Larry is survived by his wife, Deborah; son, Brian Giuliani and his wife, Carol of Brooklyn Heights, NY; daughter, Laura Giuliani-Green and her husband, Geoff of Warwick, NY; son, Craig Giuliani and his wife, Kathryn of Frederick, MD; grandsons: Marco and Nico Green, Philip, Jacob, Lucas and Leo Giuliani, and granddaughter, Josephine Giuliani; brother, Philip Giuliani and his wife, Rosemarie of New Rochelle, NY; sister, Emma Sgambati of College Point, NY; nieces: Dr. Linda Carmasino, Lori Buckley, Donna Fishkin, and Monica Strouphauer; nephews, Frank Giuliani and Salvatore Marino; and close childhood friend, Jimmy Condes.
Visitation will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 13 at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14 at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Building Fund, 95 Kings Highway, Warwick, NY 10990.
Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com