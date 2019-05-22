Home

Michael J. Higgins Funeral Service, Inc.
321 South Main Street
New City, NY 10956
(845) 634-6110
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Michael J. Higgins Funeral Home
321 South Main Street
New City, NY
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Michael J. Higgins Funeral Home
321 South Main Street
New City, NY
November 15, 1921 - May 22, 2019
Nanuet, NY
Laura A. (Smith) Swanson of Nanuet, NY passed away peacefully at home on May 22, 2019. She was born on November 15, 1921 in New City, NY and lived her entire life in the Hudson Valley.
Laura, known by most as Grammy, graduated from Spring Valley High School and married Joseph O. Swanson in 1946. Laura was an avid knitter and crocheter, making countless baby blankets and sweaters for her family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Joseph O. Swanson Jr. and his wife, Jane, Laura Happ, and Kathryn Baxter with her husband, Raymond. Laura is also survived by her grandchildren, Joseph E. Swanson, Patricia Deroian, Thomas Happ, Erik Swanson, Raymond J. Baxter, Peter Baxter, and Lara Baxter, as well as multiple nieces, nephews, and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, George and Jessie Smith; husband, Joseph Swanson; and her siblings, Raymond Smith, Arthur Smith, Annella Maxwell, and Vivian Hamilton.
Grammy lived a rich life and will be missed by all who knew her.
Visiting will be Thursday, 7 to 9 p.m. at Michael J. Higgins Funeral Home, New City, NY. Service Friday, 10 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial to follow Germonds Cemetery, New City, NY.
Arrangements byMichael J. Higgins Funeral Service, Inc., 321 S. Main Street, New City, NY 10956. 845-634-6110.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 22 to May 23, 2019
