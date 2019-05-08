|
Laura A. Towne
November 8, 1924 - May 7, 2019
Ellenville, NY
Laura A. Towne of Ellenville, NY passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the Montgomery Nursing Home, in Montgomery, NY. She was 94 years old. Laura was born in Washingtonville, NY on November 8, 1924; she was the daughter of the late Edward and Cora (Bartley) Hinkley. Laura married Roland Towne on March 1, 1946. He has since predeceased her.
Laura enjoyed reading, playing solitaire and doing crossword puzzles, but most of all she loved being with her family.
In addition to her husband, Laura was predeceased by her daughter, Verna Lynn; her brother, Jesse and her sisters, Katherine and Edwina.
Surviving are her children, Mailen Towne and his wife, Deborah of Lakeland, FL, Frances Baxter of Pine Bush, NY, Harold Towne and his wife, Verna of Napanoch, NY, Wilfred Towne and his wife, Cynthia of Ellenville and Barbara Elber and her husband, Robert of FL; her siblings: Edith Perry, Richard Hinkley, Nancy Wyble and David Hinkley; 15 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; six great great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visiting will be held from 10 a.m. to Noon on Saturday, May 11th with a Celebration of her life immediately following at Loucks Funeral Home, 79 N. Main St., Ellenville. Burial will take place in Pine Bush Cemetery, Kerhonkson, NY.
To send a personal condolence or for directions, please visit www.loucksfh.com 845-647-4343.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 8 to May 9, 2019