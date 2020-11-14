1/1
May 27, 1934 - November 9, 2020
Matamoras, PA
Laura Jean Krause, age 86, of Matamoras, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020 at home with her family by her side. She was born on May 27, 1934 in Port Jervis, NY, the daughter of Raymond and Isabelle Dunlap Aumick. Upon Isabelle's death, Laura was raised by her loving aunt, Frances Aumick of Matamoras. Laura married Norman D. Krause on September 28, 1952, and they enjoyed 64 years of marriage. Norman pre-deceased Laura on March 15, 2017.
She is survived by her three sons: David Krause and his wife, Sharon of Matamoras, Richard Krause and his wife, Kathy of Syracuse, and Steven Krause of Milford, PA; her two sisters, June Losee of Matamoras, and Rayola Warren and her husband, Bill of Florida. Laura is also survived by her beloved grandchildren: Jennifer Lawless and her husband, Chris, Jillian Krause and her husband, Derek, David Krause, Jr., Katherine Ryder and her husband, Ronnie, and Megan Krause; her three great-grandchildren: Clara Jean and Jacob Lawless, and Viviana Krause; her Goddaughter, Jane Olver Storm; her former daughter-in-law, Patrice Krause; several nieces, nephews, and a host of special friends including: Anne Decker, Joan Myers, and Barbara Walters.
Laura owned and operated Laura's Hobby & Craft Shop in Matamoras for many years, specializing in ceramics. She was a member of The River Valley Chapter, #33, O.E.S. Above all of Laura's accomplishments, Laura adored spending time with her grandchildren the most. She will be sadly missed.
Laura's family would like to extend a special thank you to Residential Hospice and all the wonderful caregivers during her illness.
Interment will take place in May 2021 at Pine Grove Cemetery, Matamoras, PA.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 14 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home
154 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-3312
