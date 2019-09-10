|
Laura Julia Peters
April 28, 1929 - September 8, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Laura Julia Peters, a long time resident of New Windsor, NY, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the Sapphire Nursing Home in Newburgh. She was 90 years old.
Laura was born in Lowell, Massachusetts on April 28, 1929. She was the daughter of the late Manuel and Maria Gomes who immigrated to the United States from Portugal. It was there she met the love of her life and husband of 60 years, Manuel Peters.
Laura was an avid homemaker and kept her home immaculately clean.
She is survived by her brother-in law, Gregory Peters; nephews, Jim (Donna) DaSilva and Greg (Beth) DaSilva; nieces, Julianne (Stewart) Yaeger and Linda (Fred) Greene.
Laura is predeceased by her husband, Manuel Peters.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home located at 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh, NY 12550. In keeping with the family's wishes, burial will be private.
To send a personal condolences please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019