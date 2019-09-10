Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Peters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Julia Peters

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura Julia Peters Obituary
Laura Julia Peters
April 28, 1929 - September 8, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Laura Julia Peters, a long time resident of New Windsor, NY, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the Sapphire Nursing Home in Newburgh. She was 90 years old.
Laura was born in Lowell, Massachusetts on April 28, 1929. She was the daughter of the late Manuel and Maria Gomes who immigrated to the United States from Portugal. It was there she met the love of her life and husband of 60 years, Manuel Peters.
Laura was an avid homemaker and kept her home immaculately clean.
She is survived by her brother-in law, Gregory Peters; nephews, Jim (Donna) DaSilva and Greg (Beth) DaSilva; nieces, Julianne (Stewart) Yaeger and Linda (Fred) Greene.
Laura is predeceased by her husband, Manuel Peters.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home located at 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh, NY 12550. In keeping with the family's wishes, burial will be private.
To send a personal condolences please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brooks Funeral Home
Download Now