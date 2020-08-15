1/
Laura M. Keener
1940 - 2020
Laura M. Keener
July 27, 1940 - August 14, 2020
Napanoch, NY
Laura M. Keener of Napanoch, New York passed away on August 14, 2020 at the age of 80. She was the widow of the late Herbert Thomas Keener, who passed away in 2017.
Ms. Keener was born on July 27, 1940 to Harry B. Smith and Iona (Phillips) Smith and grew up in Ellenville, NY.
She truly enjoyed raising her grandchildren, gardening, being a homemaker and had an interesting skill assembling Tiffany lamps.
She is survived by her children: Rosemary (Marco), Scotty (Toni), Kenny, Tommy, Timmy Keener, and Robin Dams. Laura left behind grandchildren: Cheyenne, Cody, Wyatt, Onyx and several other grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her son, Lee Dams; siblings: Chauncy, Benjamin, Marion and Helen.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 20 at Sullivan County Veterans Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363, or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Sullivan County Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
August 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this time.
The Staff of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home
