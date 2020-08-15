Laura M. Keener
July 27, 1940 - August 14, 2020
Napanoch, NY
Laura M. Keener of Napanoch, New York passed away on August 14, 2020 at the age of 80. She was the widow of the late Herbert Thomas Keener, who passed away in 2017.
Ms. Keener was born on July 27, 1940 to Harry B. Smith and Iona (Phillips) Smith and grew up in Ellenville, NY.
She truly enjoyed raising her grandchildren, gardening, being a homemaker and had an interesting skill assembling Tiffany lamps.
She is survived by her children: Rosemary (Marco), Scotty (Toni), Kenny, Tommy, Timmy Keener, and Robin Dams. Laura left behind grandchildren: Cheyenne, Cody, Wyatt, Onyx and several other grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her son, Lee Dams; siblings: Chauncy, Benjamin, Marion and Helen.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 20 at Sullivan County Veterans Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363, or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com