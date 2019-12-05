|
Laura M. Sabando Roben
August 8, 1936 - December 2, 2019
Town of Newburgh, NY
Laura Roben, 83, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, entered into rest at home surrounded by her loving family. The daughter of the late Jorge Abdon and Carmelina Jimenez Pantoja Sabando, she was born in Porto Viejo, Ecuador.
Laura was a parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Church, and she truly dedicated her life to her family and Jesus. She touched many lives with her love, tireless energy and enthusiasm for life.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Jorge; her sons, George Roben and his wife, Susan of Wallkill and Roy Roben and his wife, Carmen of Duluth, GA; grandchildren: Marissa Roben, Derek Roben and Sebastian Rojas; siblings: Ruth and Cesar of Florida and Edgardo of Ecuador; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Jorge and a sister, Maria.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, December 8 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave. Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Monday, December 9 at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Plattekill, with entombment following in Cedar Hill Mausoleum, Newburgh.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Laura's memory may be made to at and/or Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties at www.hospiceoforange.com. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019