|
|
Laurence "Larry" VanWagner
February 05, 1943 - March 12, 2019
Ellenville, NY
Laurence VanWagner "Larry," of Ellenville, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Ellenville Regional Medical Center. He was 76.
He was the son of the late William and Flossie Coddington VanWagner on February 05, 1943 in Denning, NY.
Larry loved life. He was an avid outdoorsman, his love of the outdoors always kept him busy: fishing, hunting, riding motorcycles, four wheelers and snowmobiles. He enjoyed NASCAR racing, going to the cabin," his home away from home," and most of all, loved his family and three dogs: Rocky, Suzie Q and Pooh Bear.
He was a member of the Rod & Gun Club in Ulster Heights and Wawarsing.
Larry leaves behind his loving wife, Donna at home; two daughters, Deborah A. and Teresa VanWagner, two sisters, Patricia Stubbline and her husband, George, Lois Barnum and her husband, John; his sister-in-law, Gladys VanWagner; his son-in-law, George Prosser and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by two brothers, Richard and Floyd VanWagner and one sister, Joyce VanWagner Murray.
A gathering will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. with services following at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16 at the Ulster Heights United Methodist Church, 1264 Ulster Heights Road, Ellenville, NY 12428.
Arrangements are under the direction of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. For further information please call 845-434-7363, 845-647-8444 or visit our website at colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019