Lauri B. Manley
October 14, 1932 - May 22, 2020
Washingtonville, NY
Lauri B. Manley passed away on May 22, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. She was 87 years old. Daughter of the late William and Agnes McCabe Donegan, she was born in Casteltown, County Meath, Ireland, on October 14, 1932.
Lauri was a Private Duty Nurse for the Schuman Family in NY, NY. She was a former member of St. Philip Neri and St. Brendan's in Bronx, NY, St. Mary's in Washingtonville, NY, and was very devoted to St. Francis, St. Anthony's along with many Catholic charities and was very involved in her grandson Kyle's Foundation.
Survivors include her son, John Honan and his wife, Elizabeth of Washingtonville, NY; her grandchildren: John William and Edward Stephen; god-son, Kevin Crilly; many cousins, nieces and nephews, and was an adopted grandma to many. Lauri was predeceased by her first husband, John Honan and second husband, Stephen Manley; fifteen siblings, and her grandson, Kyle.
A private Graveside Service will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, NY, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to: The Capuchin Franciscan Missions (St. Anthony's Bredline) 1740 Mt. Elliott St., Detroit, MI 48207 or Kyle Honan Heart to Heart Foundation- https://www.Kylesheart.org
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 27 to May 28, 2020.