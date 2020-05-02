Laurie G. Wojcik
April 14, 1954 - April 30, 2020
Florida, NY
Laurie G. Wojcik, 66 of Florida, NY, passed away Thursday, April 30 from complications due to kidney failure.
Moving to Florida in 1980, she was the Office Manager at the Warwick Valley Veterinary Hospital for ten years. Laure earned a certificate in Homeopathic Health Care for Companion Animals and maintained a private practice for a number of years. She and her husband chaired the Warwick Spring Terrier Trial, an annual fundraiser for Winslow Therapeutic Riding during the 1990s. She was active with her terriers, a voracious reader, and a member of the Friends of Music at the Mansion at OCCC.
Laurie is survived by her husband. Zenon at home; sisters, Celia Riahi (Barbara Audley) in Amherst, MA, and Mary DiCampo (Peter Eibel) in Warwick, NY, brother. Robert Goldstein (Amy) in Encinitas, CA, and nieces and nephew.
A memorial will be held at a later date. Laurie loved to cook and have company for dinner. Anyone wishing to honor her memory is urged to support charities that feed the hungry.
To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
April 14, 1954 - April 30, 2020
Florida, NY
Laurie G. Wojcik, 66 of Florida, NY, passed away Thursday, April 30 from complications due to kidney failure.
Moving to Florida in 1980, she was the Office Manager at the Warwick Valley Veterinary Hospital for ten years. Laure earned a certificate in Homeopathic Health Care for Companion Animals and maintained a private practice for a number of years. She and her husband chaired the Warwick Spring Terrier Trial, an annual fundraiser for Winslow Therapeutic Riding during the 1990s. She was active with her terriers, a voracious reader, and a member of the Friends of Music at the Mansion at OCCC.
Laurie is survived by her husband. Zenon at home; sisters, Celia Riahi (Barbara Audley) in Amherst, MA, and Mary DiCampo (Peter Eibel) in Warwick, NY, brother. Robert Goldstein (Amy) in Encinitas, CA, and nieces and nephew.
A memorial will be held at a later date. Laurie loved to cook and have company for dinner. Anyone wishing to honor her memory is urged to support charities that feed the hungry.
To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 2 to May 3, 2020.