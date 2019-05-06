|
|
Laurie J. Hatfield
February 22, 1961 - May 4, 2019
Goshen, NY
Laurie J. Hatfield of Goshen, NY, died at home on May 4, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with MS. She was 58. The daughter of LeRoy Hatfield and the late Joan Kuettner Hatfield, she was born on February 22, 1961 in Nyack, NY.
Laurie spent most of her career working for the Department of Social Services. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and creating things. She loved animals and all things nature, but her greatest loves of all were her three grandchildren. Laurie was a generous, caring person and a good friend.
Survivors include her father, LeRoy Hatfield; her son, Christopher Hatfield and his wife, Brittany; her grandchildren, Braden, Dylan and Elizabeth; her brothers, Scott Hatfield (Terri), Richard Hatfield (Rebecca) and her sister, Linda Kowalczyk (Frank). She is also survived by her nieces and nephews: Kimberly, Josh, Katie, Henry, Bryan, Evan and Alex. She is also survived by some very close friends who she considered family.
Visitation hours will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 7 p.m. at the Lippincott Funeral Chapel, Inc., 107 Murray Ave., Goshen, NY.
Burial will take place at the Hamptonburgh Cemetery on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11 a.m.
Because of her great love of animals, Laurie requested that you consider donating some time to an animal shelter of your choice in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements by Lippincott Funeral Chapel, Inc. 294-5311 or www.ocfuneralhomes.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 6 to May 7, 2019