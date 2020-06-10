Laurie (Jaronczyk) Marchionda
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Laurie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laurie (Jaronczyk)
Marchionda
April 19, 1961 - May 5, 2020
Wallkill, NY
Laurie (Jaronczyk) Marchionda of Wallkill passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh. She was the daughter of the late Joseph J. Jaronczyk Sr. and Josephine (Jablonski) Jaronczyk of North Bellmore, NY. She had just turned 59, born on April 19, 1961 in Bethpage, NY.
She is survived by her ex-husband of 30 years, Ralph Marchionda; daughters, Emily (Marchionda) Dahlstrom and Brianna Marchionda; and is now with her son, Michael Marchionda who predeceased her on September 17, 2012. Laurie is also survived by her brothers, Joseph J. Jaronczyk Jr. and Andrew Jaronczyk; and her sister, Barbara Jaronczyk. She has many nieces, nephews, and a two-year-old grandson, Avery Dahlstrom.
She attended college at SUNY New Paltz and worked as an Administrative Supervisor in the food service office at Hasbrouck Dining Hall at SUNY New Paltz for over 30 years.
Laurie was a lover of all living creatures. An artistic soul who loved painting and drawing in her earlier years and always had the craftiest, most inventive ideas for her children to enjoy while growing up. She was supportive of her children in every aspect of their lives; always was their biggest cheerleader.
She was a very strong, selfless, loving, sentimental woman who cherished everyone in her life.
Due to the coronavirus, there will be no visitation or services at this time, but a memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date on Long Island.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Hudson Valley Funeral Home. 845-562-4411.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hudson Valley Funeral Home Inc
239 Quassaick Ave
New Windsor, NY 12553
(845) 562-4411
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved