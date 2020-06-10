Laurie (Jaronczyk)

Marchionda

April 19, 1961 - May 5, 2020

Wallkill, NY

Laurie (Jaronczyk) Marchionda of Wallkill passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh. She was the daughter of the late Joseph J. Jaronczyk Sr. and Josephine (Jablonski) Jaronczyk of North Bellmore, NY. She had just turned 59, born on April 19, 1961 in Bethpage, NY.

She is survived by her ex-husband of 30 years, Ralph Marchionda; daughters, Emily (Marchionda) Dahlstrom and Brianna Marchionda; and is now with her son, Michael Marchionda who predeceased her on September 17, 2012. Laurie is also survived by her brothers, Joseph J. Jaronczyk Jr. and Andrew Jaronczyk; and her sister, Barbara Jaronczyk. She has many nieces, nephews, and a two-year-old grandson, Avery Dahlstrom.

She attended college at SUNY New Paltz and worked as an Administrative Supervisor in the food service office at Hasbrouck Dining Hall at SUNY New Paltz for over 30 years.

Laurie was a lover of all living creatures. An artistic soul who loved painting and drawing in her earlier years and always had the craftiest, most inventive ideas for her children to enjoy while growing up. She was supportive of her children in every aspect of their lives; always was their biggest cheerleader.

She was a very strong, selfless, loving, sentimental woman who cherished everyone in her life.

Due to the coronavirus, there will be no visitation or services at this time, but a memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date on Long Island.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Hudson Valley Funeral Home. 845-562-4411.



