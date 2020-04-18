|
|
Lavergne T. DeNobile
December 10, 1934 - April 15, 2020
Bradenton, FL
Lavergne T. DeNobile, 85 of Bradenton, FL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
She was born in Newburgh, NY to Walter and Catherine (Green) DeWitt. The oldest of three daughters, she attended Newburgh Free Academy. After high school she worked as an x-ray technician at St. Luke's Hospital, where she met and later married Vincent DeNobile.
She is survived by children: Pamela DeNobile of Bradenton, FL, Vincent Gregg DeNobile of Rochester, NH, Ellen Kocian (Jeffrey) of Delaware, OH and Scott DeNobile of San Diego, CA; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters: Donna (James) Suraci of Tafton, PA and Judy Miele of The Villages, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 42 years, Vincent J. DeNobile.
A celebration of her life will be planned for a future date.
Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL. Online condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020