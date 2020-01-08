|
|
Laverna M. Maus
October 20, 1929 - January 8, 2020
Roscoe, NY
Laverna M. Maus of Roscoe, NY, a retired employee of the Roscoe Nursing Home and a lifelong area resident died Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie, NY. She was 90.
The daughter of the late Leonard G. and Marguerite C. Thomas Whitback, she was born October 20, 1929 in Franklin, NY.
Laverna was a member of the Roscoe Presbyterian Church and had been an active volunteer in the food pantry program; she had been a volunteer at the Roscoe NY O&W Railway Museum and she had also been an election inspector for the Town of Rockland for many years.
Survivors include one daughter, Marilyn Shoman of Poughkeepsie, NY; one son, Alton Maus of Hamden, NY; two sisters, Eunice Whitback and Eileen VanLowen; four grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one great great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald Maus in 1988; a son, Thurston Maus in 2012; and several brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, January 10, 2020 in the Harris Funeral Home, Railroad Ave., Roscoe, NY. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Friday, January 10, 2020 in the funeral home. Pastor Virginia Bossley will officiate. Burial will be in the Riverview Cemetery, Roscoe, NY.
Memorial contribution's in Laverna's name may be made to the Roscoe Presbyterian Church C/O Mrs. Debbie Kinne, P.O. Box 1069, Roscoe, NY 12776.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home Railroad Ave., Roscoe, NY. 607-498-4929 or 845-439-5200 or www. Harris-FH.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020