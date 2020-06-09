LaVerne Beatrice Turner James
LaVerne Beatrice
Turner James
October 4, 1951 - June 2, 2020
Walden, NY
LaVerne Beatrice Turner James of Walden, NY, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Poughkeepsie. She was 68.
The daughter of the late William and Emma Louise Billups Turner, she was born October 4, 1951 in Elizabeth City, NC.
LaVerne attended the Walden Baptist Church and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She spent 12 years as a New York telephone operator and received A.S. in Accounting from the College of the Albemarle in 1986.
She was the widow of Eric G. James. She is survived by her son, Dexter M. James and wife, Sally; grandson, Drake L.R. James; sis, Tammy Turner MacDonald; Bro, Larry Turner;
A memorial service will take place Saturday, June 13, at 1 p.m. at the Walden Baptist Church, 38 Bank St., Walden, with certain restrictions and precautions in place.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Walden Baptist Church, 38 Bank St., Walden, NY 12586.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Millspaugh Funeral Director
22 Bank St
Walden, NY 12586
(845) 778-3200
