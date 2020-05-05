Lawrence "Larry" Dwyer

November 22, 1941 - April 28, 2020

Warwick, NY - Formerly of Monroe, NY

It is with great sadness that the family of Lawrence (Larry) Dwyer announce his passing on April 28, 2020 at 78 years old. Larry was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Florence (Gallagher) Dwyer and Thomas Dwyer.

Larry proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1960-1962 and fought in the Korean War. After leaving the service, he worked in the Stock Loan Departments at Morgan Stanley, Cantor Fitzgerald and finally retired from Drezner, Inc., all in Manhattan.

Larry was always known as a warm, kind man who had many friends and was quick to make people smile. He was happiest when he was with his family often burning burgers or hotdogs at his barbecues always while making his grandchildren laugh. He would help anyone in need and never mention it again. He spent many years volunteering as a Little League baseball and basketball coach and lived for his Mets – which he would say he had no choice supporting once the Dodgers left Brooklyn. He always loved being outdoors, mowing his lawn and doing his hedges, which we joked, he would measure with a ruler. He loved nature and all animals and enjoyed watching the birds he would feed on his deck. We will always feel his presence in the natural beauty that surrounds us.

The love of his life was his wife, Bernadette and his children and grandchildren. He was also blessed to be part of a big, Irish extended family where many beautiful memories were made during his life.

Larry was predeceased by his parents, Florence and Thomas Dwyer and his brother, Billy Dwyer and sister, Dorothy Dwyer. Larry is survived by his wife, Bernadette Dwyer of Warwick, NY; his son, Brendan Dwyer and wife, Karen Dwyer of Monroe, NY and their children, Jack and Anne Dwyer of Monroe, NY. He is also survived by his daughter, Susan Dwyer-Johnson and her husband, Damien Johnson of Goshen, NY and children, Katie Dwyer of New Windsor, NY and Lauren, Andrew and Daniel Johnson of Goshen, NY. And his sister, Rita Saullo of Greenwood Lake, NY. He also is survived by many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Private burial arrangements in St. Anastasia's Cemetery, Monroe, NY have been made by Flynn Funeral Home, Monroe, NY.

The family will hold a celebration of life for Larry; to be announced at a later date, when it is safe to come together.

May you Rest in Peace. You will always be with all of us, through all the experiences and memories created from all the moments with you.



