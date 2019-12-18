Home

Lawrence E. Weed

Lawrence E. Weed Obituary
Lawrence E. Weed
November 3, 1946 - December 1, 2019
Pine Bush, NY
Lawrence E. Weed, a retired Iron Worker for Local 417 and lifelong resident of Pine Bush passed away suddenly on December 1, 2019 at St. Peters Health in Helena, Montana. He was 73. The son of the late Lewis Weed and Eleanor Gould, he was born on November 3 1946 in Ellenville, NY. Larry was a U.S. Marine who fought in Vietnam where he received the Purple Heart. He was a member of the NRA and the American Legion.
Survivors include his brother, Michael Weed and his wife, Dale; daughter, Stephanie Weed and husband, William Walker; two amazing grandchildren, Jacqueline Schoenleber and husband, James and Sierra Walker; three great-grandchildren: Nicholas and Eleanor Bellomo and Ava Schoenleber along with many nieces and nephew.
He was predeceased by his mother, Eleanor Gould and husband, Warren; his father, Lewis Weed, and his daughter, Michele Weed.
A Memorial Gathering of family and friends will be offered from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday December 21 at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc., 1525 Burlingham Rd. in Pine Bush. Military honors and Flag presentation will be rendered promptly 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to:https://www.toysfortots.org/help-children-now2/
Arrangements entrusted to the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc.; to leave an online condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
