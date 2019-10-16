|
|
Lawrence Gore
October 11, 2019
Woodhaven, Queens, NY
Lawrence Gore, born and raised in Port Jervis, entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the age of 84 at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset NY after a recent illness.
Larry graduated from Port Jervis High School and honorably and proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy.
Larry and his wife, Maria Josephine, who survives him, were married 63 years and resided in Woodhaven, Queens, NY. He is also survived by his daughter, son in law, two grandsons, and his brother; his sister, Christine Hoey, formerly a life-long resident of Port Jervis, predeceased him earlier this year.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019