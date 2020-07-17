Or Copy this URL to Share

Lawrence H. Darbee

January 7, 1919 - June 21, 2020

Kentfield, CA

Lawrence H. Darbee, 101 of Kentfield CA, passed away on June 21, 2020. He was born in Walden, NY on January 7, 1919. Lawrence graduated from Middletown High School. He was married to the late Dorothy Vankleeck-Myruski on May 15, 1948.

He is survived by his stepdaughter, Ann Myruski-Frivold; grandson, Thane Frivold; great-grandchildren, Owen Frivold and Sarah Frivold-Wray and great great-grandchildren, Theodore "Teddy" and Chloe Frivold.



