Lawrence J. Mermell
December 16, 1957 - March 12, 2020
Middletown, NY
Lawrence J. "Chip" Mermell, a lifelong resident of Middletown and retired sergeant with the Town of Newburgh Police Department, died on March 12, 2020 after a brief stay at ORMC. His children, sisters, and loved ones were at his bedside. He was 62 years old.
Son of the late Lawrence Mermell and Ann Martin, he was born in the Bronx, NY on December 16, 1957. He graduated from Middletown High School in 1975 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force that same year. He was an active duty serviceman through 1979 who then gave two more years of service in the Air Force Reserves.
Chip was a devoted father who built sets for his children's school plays, and used his artistic ability to help with their school projects - he would do anything for his children. He was an avid golfer and hunter, sharing his famous venison chili with friends and colleagues. Chip was detail-oriented and independent. He loved his law enforcement profession and helping his community. His colleagues became lifelong friends. His sense of humor was second to none. Carpentry was his hobby, often building things for fun. He enjoyed classic and alternative rock music, specifically WPDH and WRRV radio stations, for which he worked many community events and fundraisers. Chip proved that he was a hero to more than just his family when he volunteered at Ground Zero after the September 11th attacks.
He is survived by his loving children, Lindsay Brock and her husband, Tom of Greensboro, NC, Samantha Redfern and her husband, Bobby of Colombus, GA, his son, Austin Mermell of Troy, NY; and his two sisters, Debra Causa and her husband, Michael of Middletown, NY, and Annmarie Lorusso and her husband, James of Lake Wylie, SC; as well as his granddaughter, Mia Redfern. Chip was also a caring uncle to Jessica Oehlrich, Michael Ryan Causa, Matthew Causa and their families.
In light of the current health crisis, and out of concern for the well-being of Chip's friends and family, his family has made the difficult decision to postpone the memorial services and repast at this time. It is their intention to hold these at a later date in order to enable Chip's family and friends to celebrate his life together in a safe environment. Services will be coordinated through Applebee McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pets Alive Inc. animal rescue in Middletown, or, to The Town of Newburgh Police Benevolent Association. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020