Lawrence J. Picard Sr.
November 7, 1926 - January 29, 2020
Montgomery, NY
Lawrence J. Picard Sr., age 93 of Montgomery, NY, passed away on January 29, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill, NY. The son of the late Howard and Margaret Hughes Picard, he was born on November 7, 1926 in Newburgh, NY. Lawrence proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. He worked for IBM in Fishkill, NY. He will be dearly missed.
Survivors include his loving wife of 71 years, Kathleen Picard at home; son, Lawrence Picard Jr. and his wife, Mary of the Town of Newburgh; daughter, Patricia A. Tubbs of Walden, NY; grandchildren: Catherine, Kimberly, Tracey, Lawrence III and Tricia; great-grandchildren: Danielle, Cayla, Ashely-Paige, Joshua, Emily and Peyton; great-great-grandchildren, Isabella, Leon and Atticus-John; nieces and nephews. Lawrence was predeceased by his brothers, Howard Picard and Francis Picard, as well as his sister, Dorothy Pomarico.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 1st at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St., Walden, NY 12586. Services will begin at 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Cremation will follow. Burial of ashes will take place in the Orange County Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Lawrence's memory to Hudson Valley Honor Flight, PO Box 375, Walden, NY 12586.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020