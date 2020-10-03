Lawrence J. Polsky
December 14, 1965 - October 1, 2020
Warwick, NY
Lawrence J. Polsky of Warwick, NY passed away on October 1, 2020 at Westchester Medical Center. He was 54 years old.
Born in Great Neck, NY on December 14, 1965, he was the son of the late Lenore (nee Cohen) and Irving Hirsh Polsky. Raised in Dix Hills, NY and Greenwich, CT, Larry later raised his family in Warwick, NY.
Married to Teresa (nee Ruebenstahl) who survives him; he is also survived by his daughter, Gretta and son, Zachary; brother, David and his wife, Tricia of Tucson, AZ; and sister, Beth Polsky and her wife, Lisa Lichtenstien of Santa Monica, CA; several nieces and nephews; and one great-niece and one great-nephew.
As a boy, Larry enjoyed sailing with friends, playing pranks and attending Hebrew School. Graduating from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (1987) with a BS in Management, and an MS in Human Resource Development from The American University/National Training League (1993), Larry went on to create and develop many of his own businesses, including Purely Delicious, Polsky and Associates, and co-founded PeopleNRG and Teams of Distinction.
At every step of his journey, he developed lifelong friends, with whom he shared his laughter and zest for life.
Throughout his life, Larry traveled the world for work while also being an amazing father to his children; working from home to maximize the time he could spend with them. He was passionate about health and wellness, drinking green juices 20 years before they became a popular trend. He trained and competed in triathlons and half marathons to stay in shape, as well as playing tennis with family and friends. Additionally, Larry was passionate about his music, writing his own songs and using his piano playing to fill the home.
Larry chose to live a full life, focused on healthy living, natural healing and emotional growth which enabled him to thrive throughout a cancer diagnosis. He was passionate about his pursuit of the truth and authentic relations. He was an inspiration to all he met. Lawrence succumbed to medical complications related to metastatic melanoma.
The family wishes to thank Jo Vanderkloot LSW; Walter Kim, MD and Christian Issels, ND both of Santa Barbara CA, as well as the numerous doctors and nurses involved in his final weeks of care at Westchester Medical Center.
A Funeral Service was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 2 at Temple Beth El, Monroe, NY. Burial followed in Warwick Cemetery, Warwick, NY. Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to WarwickSkatePark.com
(a cause he and his son Zach hold dear), or Monroe Temple of Liberal Judaism, Monroe, NY.
