Lawrence M. Sanders
May 2, 1960 - October 24, 2020
Westtown, NY
Lawrence M. Sanders of Westtown, NY, a self-employed painter, entered into rest on Saturday, October 24, 2020. He was 60. The son of the late Chester and Viola Guest Sanders, he was born on May 2, 1960 in Sussex, NJ.
Larry and Barb had a love some have only dreamed of. They enjoyed the simple things in life and that was enough for them. If you knew Larry you would know he was one of the friendliest people you could meet. Always had a beer and smile and that's how we want him remembered.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Sanders; daughter, Brandi Judson and husband, Jim; daughter, Nicole Shappell and husband Bill; four grandchildren, Jimmy, Lucas and Trent Judson and Hailey Shappell; five sisters, Alice Henderson, Katherine Buchnam, Marjorie Hess, Harriet Little and Elaine Schoonover; brother, Harold Sanders; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by four sisters, Dorothy and Arbutus Ramage, Sandra Wildrick and Geraldine Gould; four brothers, Thomas Ramage, Robert Anderson, Floyd and Charles Sanders.
As per his wishes, there will be no services and cremation will be held privately.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, Memorial Processing Center, PO Box 7, East Syracuse, NY 13057.
