Lawrence V. Egan, Jr.
November 18, 1954 - March 12, 2020
Murrells Inlet , South Carolina
Lawrence V. Egan, Jr. of Murrells Inlet, SC, Liberty, NY, Warwick, NY, and Commack, NY, passed away peacefully at home on March 12, 2020. He was 65.
He was predeceased by his parents, Lorraine (Tierney) and Lawrence Egan, and his brother, John Egan.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon; his three children from a previous marriage, two daughters: Jillian Egan of Poughkeepsie, NY, and Marla Egan of Fishkill, NY; and a son, Casey Egan of MI; two brothers: Terry Egan of Milford, PA, and Matthew Egan of Warwick, NY; a sister, Elizabeth Egan of Minisink, NY; and several nieces and nephews.
A retiree from the USPS Distribution Center in Newburgh, NY, Larry was full of love. He loved unreasonably hot weather, the color black, all things sports especially the New York Yankees, rock 'n' roll, dreaming about going on wild adventures, inappropriate jokes, and learning something new (as you could frequently catch him watching the National Geographic and History channels). Larry was larger than life and always had a positive mindset and the courage to try something new. He was quick with a smile and a story for everyone and everything and always made you feel part of the conversation. Most importantly, Larry was a loving dad with the biggest heart; a dad that will be dearly missed but one that has given us memories to last more than a lifetime. He was the epitome of the quote, "Be somebody who makes everybody feel like a somebody."
To celebrate Larry's life, please consider giving an unconditional five bucks to a homeless person, asking after your corner store cashier's family, playing catch with your daughter, holding hands with a loved one, saying sorry and really meaning it, or singing along to Lou Reed while snacking on some circus peanuts. And always remember: to be rich in love is to be poor in nothing.
A memorial in Larry's honor will be held at a later date.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020