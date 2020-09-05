1/1
Leah P. Uszenski
July 31, 1939 - September 2, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Leah P. (Berry) Uszenski, 81, entered into rest Wednesday, September 2, 2020. The daughter of the late Leo P. and Florence (Mower) Berry, she was born in Newburgh, NY.
Leah was a 1957 graduate of Newburgh Free Academy. She was a homemaker and did occasional work as a legal secretary. She was an avid bowler for many years and served as the league's secretary.
Leah is survived by her loving husband Joseph Uszenski of 62 years; their children Dr. Ronald T. Uszenski and his wife Heidi, Mr. Robert A. Uszenski and his wife Mary, Mr. David J. Uszenski and his wife Amber, Mr. Patrick D. Uszenski and Mr. Donald P. Uszenski and his wife Antonia; brothers Leo P. Berry II and retired Judge Jeffrey G. Berry; 10 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and her loyal companion Duke.
In addition to her parents Leah was predeceased by her daughter Suellen T. Uszenski who passed away at only 6 ½ years old; sisters Lorraine Hydreos, Dolores Cooper and Evelyn Russe, and brother Tommy Curry.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Leah's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, or online at www.stjude.org.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 8th from 4-7 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. Please be advised due to current health issues, occupancy limitations may require a wait time, and masks are required at all times. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9th at St. Mary's Church in Marlboro with burial following in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
