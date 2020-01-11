|
Leatrice Gilbert Deitsch
6/17/1933 - 1/6/2020
Monticello, NY
Beloved wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and godmother; Leatrice is survived by loved ones who are forever grateful for her spirit. As she didn't want an obituary, we will keep it short and sweet: 'Leate' was an advocate for the disabled and dedicated much of her life to ensuring that her daughter lives a purposeful and meaningful life.
Leate was a culinary queen, and traveled the world through her palate and passion for sharing good food. She was known for her elevated taste, enlightened fashion, and happiest spending quality time with friends and family. She was an avid reader, lover of music, and likely the first person to make pesto in Sullivan County, years before it became popular.
Willful, stubborn, and very opinionated– there was no telling her what to do, which at times sparked flames among those she knew and loved. But she was a force of nature: the trail she blazed, the garden she cultivated, were entirely her own. She was uniquely and completely Leate. She passed peacefully, surrounded by family, on the evening of January 6th, 2020. If you wish to make a donation in honor of her memory, please consider the Center for Discovery.
