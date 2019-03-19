|
|
Lee Anne "Lee Lee" Fairbanks
July 4, 1948 - March 17, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Lee Anne "Lee Lee" Fairbanks, 70, of Newburgh, retired from the Newburgh City Police Department and a lifelong area resident, entered into rest on Sunday, March 17, 2019. The daughter of the late John D. and Anne (Nicholson) VanBuren, she was born in Newburgh on July 4, 1948.
Lee was a graduate of SUNY Cobleskill and Mount Saint Mary College. She married her loving husband, Philip Fairbanks, who survives at home.
Lee loved being with her family and friends-especially her annual trip to Vermont with her family. Being a Nana was the light of her life and she loved her grandchildren dearly! Lee was fun loving, compassionate and had the biggest, kindest heart.
In addition to her beloved, Philip, Lee is survived by her loving family, her children, Amanda Brown and husband Randy of North Branford, CT, Philip J. Fairbanks and James Fairbanks, both of Newburgh; grandson, Randy Philip Brown; granddaughter, Rosalina Fairbanks; a brother, John VanBuren and his wife, Sue of Sleepy Hollow, NY; sister, Janice Saffioti and husband Jack of Newburgh and brother, Michael VanBuren and his wife, Sueann of Essex Junction, VT; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
As her family is grateful for having Lee Anne a part of their lives, a Celebration of Lee Lee's Life will be shared at a later date. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019