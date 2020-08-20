Lee Hardy Cone Jr.
December 2, 1958 - August 13, 2020
Ellenville, NY
Lee Hardy Cone Jr., a resident of Ellenville, NY, passed away on August 13, 2020. He was 61 years old.
Born on December 2, 1958 in Newburgh, NY; he was the son of the late Geraldine Vesely Carfora and Lee Cone Sr.
Lee held many different jobs where he made lasting impacts on his clients and coworkers, including car tours of Newport, RI, personal assistant to a renowned jeweler, and an Auto Zone representative, as well as many different roles in the food service industry, including founding and running Mad Dawg Vending with his children and their friends.
Lee graduated from Newburgh Free Academy and shortly after enlisted in the United States Navy where he served from 1976 until his honorable discharge in 1985 and held several other government positions up until his death.
Lee was a successful and passionate billiards and dart player. He was a member of the Tiverton Yatch Club and the Tiverton Rod and Gun Club. Lee was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #4517 since 2017 and a parishioner of St. Mary and St. Andrew's Church.
In addition to his parents, Lee is preceded in death by his stepfather, Salvatore Carfora Jr.
Surviving are his children: Cory Cone, Tyler Cone, Amy Cone, Jasmin Cone, Derek Curtis and Jayden Presley; his siblings: Lisa Carfora Odom (Donald), Salvatore Carfora III (Karen), Julie Cone, Lee C. Cone, Tia Cone, Julie Ramey and Andy Cone; grandchildren: Harrison, Kira and one on the way; best friends: John Hefner, Eddie Lastowski, Chris Coppola and Peter Guarino; as well as many other family and friends.
A Celebration of Lee's life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Lee's name to St. Mary and St. Andrew's Church, 136 S. Main St., Ellenville, NY 12428.
Arrangements under the direction of Loucks Funeral Home, for further information call (845) 647-4343 or visit https://www.loucksfh.com