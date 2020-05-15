Lee R. Lunney
April 28, 1967 - May 13, 2020
Pine Bush, NY
Lee passed away at his home after a long battle with cancer. He was a graduate of Pine Bush High School and a former member of the Pine Bush Lions Club. He was employed as a roofer for Brian Marquis.
Lee is survived by his mom, Audrey (Birdie Jolivette) Cone; father, Art (Linda) Lunney; brother, Tim Lunney; niece, Emily; "son" Jesse, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Lee was predeceased by his Dad, Warren Cone and his grandparents.
Special thanks go to: Aunt Tottie, Uncle Bill Monell, Linda, Bill, Raymond Monell, Sandy and Larry Moeller, Tim Dolan, Phil Stambo, Hospice of Orange & Sullivan, nurse Heather and so grateful and thankful for Christine.
"There are things that we don't want to happen but have to accept, Things we don't know but have to learn and people we can't live without, but have to let go"
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Pine Bush Library and Hospice of Orange and Sullivan would be appreciated.
Due to the current health crisis there will be no services at this time.
Arrangements were entrusted to DeWitt-Martinez Funeral and Cremation Services. Messages of condolences may be left at www.DeWittFH.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 15 to May 17, 2020.