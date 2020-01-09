Home

Vaninwegen-Kenny Inc Funeral Home
Lee Robert Stackhouse Obituary
Lee Robert Stackhouse
January 10, 1949 - January 5, 2020
White Lake, NY
Lee Robert Stackhouse of White Lake, a self-employed machinist and lifelong resident of the area, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 in Wayne, NJ. He was 70.
The son of the late Burdett Raymond Stackhouse and Marion Kracht Stackhouse, he was born January 10, 1949 in Monticello.
Lee was a machinist and welder and owner of Stackhouse Enterprises, LLC. He was formerly a well driller and owner of Wells Well Drilling Co., Inc. He was a Sullivan County Deputy Sheriff in the late 60's and early 70's, a past member of White Lake Fire Co., and a commissioner for White Lake Fire Dist. for 10 years. He was a former Code Enforcement Official for the Towns of Rockland, Bethel and Highland.
Lee was happiest working in his shop, sharing his knowledge and teaching skills to anyone who wanted to learn; especially the next generation. He loved spending time with his family and friends, and was a great story teller. He loved history, the outdoors and taking rides.
He is survived by his loving family: his wife of 37 years, Donna Seargent Stackhouse; two sons, Charles Burdett Stackhouse and his fiancé Candice, and Nicholas Lee Stackhouse; a daughter: Krista Berger (Jason); a grandson: Kyle Berger; a cousin who he loved and thought of as a son: Scott Depuy; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the NRA, the NYS Rifle and Pistol Association, or the .
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
